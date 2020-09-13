Dr. Ned Rupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ned Rupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ned Rupp, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
National Allergy & ENT7555 Northside Dr, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions (843) 944-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rupp stays up to date with innovative treatments and has helped me tremendously with my chronic nasal congestion. He has the best bedside manners I've ever encountered with a medical professional.
About Dr. Ned Rupp, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750360178
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupp has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.