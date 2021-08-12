Overview of Dr. Ned Wilson, MD

Dr. Ned Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Wilson works at Flathead Valley Orthopedic Ctr in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.