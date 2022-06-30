Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballon-Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD
Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ballon-Reyes' Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group18406 Roscoe Blvd Ste A, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CalOptima
- Care 1st Health Plan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- SCAN Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neda has be my provider for decades and she is the "Best of the Best", in her filed! I absolutely love and trust her!
About Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
- Female
- 1780767814
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo|SUNY Buffalo Affil Hsp/Obg
- U of the East
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballon-Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballon-Reyes accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ballon-Reyes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ballon-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballon-Reyes has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballon-Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ballon-Reyes speaks Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballon-Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballon-Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballon-Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballon-Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.