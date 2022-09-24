Dr. Neda Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Hashemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neda Hashemi, MD
Dr. Neda Hashemi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centreville, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Hashemi works at
Dr. Hashemi's Office Locations
-
1
Centreville OB/GYN14701 Lee Hwy Ste 303, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (571) 470-7927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Reston Women's Center1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 650, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 574-0619Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashemi?
Dr. Neda Hashemi deliver my 2nd baby and it was a great experience…..She is very nice and humble….. Dr.Samar Merriman deliver my 1st baby & she is also very nice, sweet & supportive during my labour. Thank you both the doctors & there nurses.
About Dr. Neda Hashemi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487725784
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashemi works at
Dr. Hashemi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.