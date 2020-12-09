Overview

Dr. Neda Heidari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with Usc School Of Med



Dr. Heidari works at NedaMedica Laser in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.