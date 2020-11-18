Overview of Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD

Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Hidarilak works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.