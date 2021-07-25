Dr. Neda Jafari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Jafari, DO
Overview of Dr. Neda Jafari, DO
Dr. Neda Jafari, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Des Moines Osteopathic Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Jafari's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Care400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 250, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-4023
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My mom had a subarachnoid hemorrhage in 2018 the aneurysm rupture was so severe my mother was brain dead and the nurses just kept telling us not to get our hopes up she tried coiling which failed due to the severity, then a successful craniotomy with clamp my mother is alive thanks to this woman. She is walking talking and eating again. So thankful for Dr.Jafari.
About Dr. Neda Jafari, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346452018
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Des Moines Osteopathic Medical School
- Neurosurgery
