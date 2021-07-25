See All Neurosurgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Neda Jafari, DO

Neurosurgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neda Jafari, DO

Dr. Neda Jafari, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Des Moines Osteopathic Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Jafari works at Dr. Neda Jafari in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jafari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Care
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 250, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Extradural Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2021
    My mom had a subarachnoid hemorrhage in 2018 the aneurysm rupture was so severe my mother was brain dead and the nurses just kept telling us not to get our hopes up she tried coiling which failed due to the severity, then a successful craniotomy with clamp my mother is alive thanks to this woman. She is walking talking and eating again. So thankful for Dr.Jafari.
    — Jul 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Neda Jafari, DO
    About Dr. Neda Jafari, DO

    Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1346452018
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    St Barnabas Medical Center
    Internship
    ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Des Moines Osteopathic Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neda Jafari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jafari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jafari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.