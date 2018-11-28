Dr. Javaherian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neda Javaherian, MD
Overview of Dr. Neda Javaherian, MD
Dr. Neda Javaherian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Javaherian works at
Dr. Javaherian's Office Locations
1
Adjustments Family Services3010 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 220-1400
- 2 18770 18772 Strathern St, Reseda, CA 91335 Directions (818) 483-6681
3
Phoenix Rising Recovery35450 Pegasus Ct, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 200-3839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Javaherian has treated my son and my husband both for anxiety and depression related issues. I have found her to be very straightforward in her approach, recommending therapy in addition to medications, and she asks about our entire family every time we come in. One of the things that I have valued about her practice is her willingness to listen to the patient about whether or not a medication is working, and her willingness to help reduce medication doses when appropriate.
About Dr. Neda Javaherian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1922250554
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javaherian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javaherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javaherian works at
Dr. Javaherian has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javaherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javaherian speaks Persian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaherian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaherian.
