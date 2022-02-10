Dr. Neda Khaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Khaghan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neda Khaghan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
Locations
Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield & Westchester PC500 W Putnam Ave Ste 100, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-2900
Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester15 Valley Dr # 3, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 489-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Khaghan's for 15+ years. Her exemplary care for my Ulcerative Colitis has allowed me to lead a normal life. As a huge bonus, she is caring and personable.
About Dr. Neda Khaghan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian
- 1538180427
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaghan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaghan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaghan speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaghan.
