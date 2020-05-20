See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Nosrati works at Tony Nguyen, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Village Dermatology
    7575 San Felipe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77063 (713) 952-8400

  CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    May 20, 2020
    I scheduled an appointment to get an consult on what I thought was milia. Dr. Nosrati gave me the right diagnosis and gave me a bunch of helpful information to get my skin back on track! She is great!
    Cymphony.C — May 20, 2020
    Dermatology
    15 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1043470297
    University of Texas Medical Branch
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
    Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosrati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nosrati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nosrati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nosrati has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nosrati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosrati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosrati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosrati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosrati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

