Overview

Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Nosrati works at Tony Nguyen, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.