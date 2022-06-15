Dr. Neda Shamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Shamie, MD
Overview of Dr. Neda Shamie, MD
Dr. Neda Shamie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Shamie's Office Locations
Maloney Vision Institute10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 900, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 208-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I opted for the Light Adjustable Lens mini-monovision at the recommendation of Dr Shamie. She simulated how the reading eye and distance eye would see in the office. After the surgery I had 3 follow up treatments with the UV laser to tweak the power of the lens in each eye. After being very fastidious about wearing the UV protecting glasses until the final lock-in treatment I was told that my lenses had the latest ActiveShield coating that is not sensitive to ambient light UV levels so maybe the glasses were not needed. No big deal. I am thrilled with the outcome. I'm an optics scientist so very knowledgeable about lenses and tealuze that the distance eye settled at about +0.75 but that slightly-off distance focus would probably not be noticed by most people. The readng eye wound up with best focus at just a little closer than arms length
About Dr. Neda Shamie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1396837282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Harbor UCLA
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shamie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamie has seen patients for Keratitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamie speaks Persian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamie.
