Dr. Nedhi Patel, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nedhi Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Westside Gastroenterology Consultants in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like HIV Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Gastroenterology Consultants
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 100, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Diabetes Screening
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Diabetes Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Nedhi Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1477948529
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Indiana University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

