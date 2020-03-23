Dr. Nedra Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nedra Rice, MD
Overview of Dr. Nedra Rice, MD
Dr. Nedra Rice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Rice's Office Locations
Contemporary Women's Care4323 N Josey Ln Ste 306, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-7011
Contemporary Women's Care6020 W Parker Rd Ste 330, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 367-0225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rice is amazing. I went in for an annual appointment only to find out I don't need to a PAP every year. She was sweet, thorough and understanding when I explained my concerns. Many Dr's today make you feel rushed and they speed through the appointment and questions. She answered all my questions in depth and left me feeling very happy about my choice to switch Dr.'s. Thank you Dr. Rice!
About Dr. Nedra Rice, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639354533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.