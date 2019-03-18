Dr. Landreneau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nedwin Landreneau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nedwin Landreneau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Landreneau works at
Acadiana Family Physicians427 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-1111
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a very responsible and thorough pediatrician
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1295755239
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Landreneau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landreneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landreneau works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Landreneau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landreneau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landreneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landreneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.