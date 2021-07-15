Overview of Dr. Neeharika Makani, MD

Dr. Neeharika Makani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Makani works at Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.