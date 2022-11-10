Dr. Neel Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Amin, MD
Dr. Neel Amin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
American Pain Experts1164 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 202, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 678-1074
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Amin and his growing team of physicians were the most professional and knowledgeable doctors. I would strongly recommend any of their new locations for anyone seeking to relieve their pain.
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Georgia
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
