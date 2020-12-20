Overview of Dr. Neel Anand, MD

Dr. Neel Anand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Bombay, T.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Docs Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Anand works at Spine Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.