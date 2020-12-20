Dr. Neel Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Anand, MD
Overview of Dr. Neel Anand, MD
Dr. Neel Anand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Bombay, T.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Docs Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anand's Office Locations
-
1
Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Docs Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
I came 4 years ago from Israel, to be operated on my back , by Dr. Neel Anand. Since than, I don't have any pain, and I can walk well, which I could not do before. I am very grateful to him, and I wish him health and Happy New Year.
About Dr. Neel Anand, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1093849069
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery, Cornell University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- New York Medical College
- University Of Bombay, T.N. Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anand speaks Russian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.