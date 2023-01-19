Dr. Neel Dharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Dharia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neel Dharia, MD
Dr. Neel Dharia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Med College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Dharia's Office Locations
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-3637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 890-7705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Personally I think Dr. Neel Dharia is the best Dr. I have ever had because he treats me like a person, not a patient. While at the same time being very professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Neel Dharia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760458103
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Hospital of Boston|St. Elizabeth's Hospital Of Boston
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Mahatma Gandhi Medical College
- Mahatma Gandhi Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dharia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dharia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.