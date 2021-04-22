Overview of Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD

Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Dhudshia works at St Rose - Stanford Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.