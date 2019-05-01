Overview

Dr. Neel Kamal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Kamal works at Poole Endoscopy in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.