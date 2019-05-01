Dr. Neel Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Kamal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neel Kamal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Locations
Neel Kamal MD826 Washington Rd Ste 218, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my doctor for over 20 years, I trust him very much. I will be very sad when the day comes that I have to see someone else. Dr Kamal is the best in my opinion.
About Dr. Neel Kamal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamal speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.