Overview of Dr. Neel Kumar, MD

Dr. Neel Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Triad Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.