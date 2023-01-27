See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Neel Mehta, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (220)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neel Mehta, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts Univ School Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at Tiffany Lin M D in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pain Management West Side
    2315 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-7246
  2
    Center for Comprehensive Spine Care
    240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Impairment
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Impairment

Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Implantable Peripheral Neurostimulator Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (MILD) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertiflex Superion Interspinous Spacer (ISS)  Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 220 ratings
    Patient Ratings (220)
    5 Star
    (201)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Neel Mehta, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760641161
    Education & Certifications

    • Tri-Institution Weill Cornell Pain Medicine Fellowship
    • Weill-Cornell Department of Anesthesia
    • Caritas Carney Hosp Tufts University Sch of Med
    • Tufts Univ School Med
    • Tufts University
