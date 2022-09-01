Dr. Neel Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neel Parekh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-4096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parekh knew my entire history before walking in the door. Very impressed.
About Dr. Neel Parekh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164765277
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdntn
- Cleveland Clinic - Akron General
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
