Dr. Neel Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neel Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine|University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Central Florida Heart Care541 S Orlando Ave Ste 301, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 589-7465
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
I have been going to Dr Patel he is great at what he does, I feel very comfortable talking to him and asking questions I get all the answers I need I would highly recommend him just a great doctor overall
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1114962941
- Georgetown University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Saba University School Of Medicine|University of South Florida
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.