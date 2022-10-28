Overview of Dr. Neel Shah, MD

Dr. Neel Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Shah works at RWJ Partners in Urology in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.