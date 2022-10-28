Dr. Neel Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Shah, MD
Dr. Neel Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Partners in Urology of New Jersey453 William St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 282-3008
Dr Tovey's office-attached to RWJ Urgent Care751 US Highway 206 Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 312-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Hackensack University Hospital
- University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.