Overview

Dr. Neela Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Patel works at UT Health San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.