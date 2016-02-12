Overview of Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD

Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Inst Usc



Dr. Bhagat works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

