Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD
Overview of Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD
Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Inst Usc
Dr. Bhagat works at
Dr. Bhagat's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2065
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhagat?
Very good Doctor professional and courteous
About Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1609894559
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Inst Usc
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhagat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhagat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhagat works at
Dr. Bhagat has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhagat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhagat speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.