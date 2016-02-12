See All Ophthalmologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD

Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Inst Usc

Dr. Bhagat works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhagat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 (973) 972-2065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
Blepharitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
Blepharitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Leucocoria
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Retinoschisis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2016
    Very good Doctor professional and courteous
    — Feb 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD
    About Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1609894559
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doheny Eye Inst Usc
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Internship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neelakshi Bhagat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhagat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhagat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhagat works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhagat’s profile.

    Dr. Bhagat has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhagat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.