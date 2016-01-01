See All General Dentists in Mount Pocono, PA
Dr. Neelam Gupta, DDS

Dentistry
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neelam Gupta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mount Pocono, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.

Dr. Gupta works at Aspen Dental in Mount Pocono, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspen Dental
    3257 Route 940, Mount Pocono, PA 18344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-9802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
About Dr. Neelam Gupta, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • 22 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1679751853
Education & Certifications

  • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
  • Internal Medicine
