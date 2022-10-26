Overview

Dr. Neelam Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middlebury, IN. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Middlebury in Middlebury, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.