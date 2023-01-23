See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Dallas, TX
Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.3 (26)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD

Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Doolabh works at UT Southwestern Clinical Heart Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doolabh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    M Dean Jacoby MD PA
    5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 935, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Mitral Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Mitral Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Empyema
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    First Health
    Healthcare USA
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Scott & White Health Plan
    Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr. Doolabh performed a mini thoracotomy. The short recovery time allowed me to return to strenuous backpacking within one month post surgery.
    Avid hiker — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
