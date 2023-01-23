Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doolabh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD
Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
M Dean Jacoby MD PA5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 935, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Dr. Doolabh performed a mini thoracotomy. The short recovery time allowed me to return to strenuous backpacking within one month post surgery.
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Doolabh has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doolabh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
