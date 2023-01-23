Overview of Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD

Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Doolabh works at UT Southwestern Clinical Heart Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.