Dr. Desilva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neelantha Desilva, MD
Overview of Dr. Neelantha Desilva, MD
Dr. Neelantha Desilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Desilva works at
Dr. Desilva's Office Locations
Pavilion Neurology Medical Group Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 730, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr DeSilva for about 9 years. Some have said he is not caring, but I believe the opposite. He listens to everything you say, concentrates and thinks of all the possible ways you can be treated. He knows prescription medicine very well. He was the first neurologist that knew what my condition was. I have never had any problems with his staff or with getting my medication.
About Dr. Neelantha Desilva, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desilva has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Restless Leg Syndrome and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Desilva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desilva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.