Dr. Neelavathi Senkottaiyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelavathi Senkottaiyan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with St Louis University Hospital
Dr. Senkottaiyan works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Endocrinology621 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neela has cared for me and my daughter for years. We have been very lucky to have her. She spends time and listens to our concerns. She has helped us both manage our endocrine disorders that has led to a better life. I highly recommend Dr. Neela!
About Dr. Neelavathi Senkottaiyan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1740312842
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St John'S Mercy Hospital
- St John'S Mercy Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senkottaiyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senkottaiyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senkottaiyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senkottaiyan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senkottaiyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Senkottaiyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senkottaiyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senkottaiyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senkottaiyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.