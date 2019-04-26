Overview of Dr. Neelima Chintapalli, MD

Dr. Neelima Chintapalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Chintapalli works at Christus Shumpert Cncr Trmt Ctr in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.