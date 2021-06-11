Overview

Dr. Neelima Chu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego



Dr. Chu works at Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.