Dr. Neelima Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelima Chu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 644-6899
-
2
70004168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-7000
-
3
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Urgent C300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (858) 499-2600Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chu knocked me out of my socks when I first met her, and I absolutely understand why my PCP referred me to her. She takes her time to diligently listen to your questions, eloquently formulate answers to those questions and concerns, and goes beyond that to make you feel right at home. I absolutely look forward to being her patient for hopefully years to come! On top of all of that, she is an amazing voice for the LGBTQ+ community, specifically her trans clients who have historically been underserved. Thank you, Dr. Chu!!
About Dr. Neelima Chu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154407443
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Kaiser Oakland
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.