Dr. Neelima Paladugu, MD
Dr. Neelima Paladugu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Medical City Fort Worth.
Locations
CHRISTUS Health703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 5000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7525
Independent Cardiology Associates844 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-4278
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christus Good Shepherd Heart Vascular Institute707 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
