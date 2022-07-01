Dr. Neelima Tammareddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tammareddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelima Tammareddi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Southwest Office7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 470, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 649-7000
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Pleasant visit
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154565406
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Rice University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tammareddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammareddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tammareddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tammareddi has seen patients for Throat Pain, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tammareddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Tammareddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tammareddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tammareddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tammareddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.