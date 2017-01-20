Dr. Neelofer Durrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelofer Durrani, MD
Overview of Dr. Neelofer Durrani, MD
Dr. Neelofer Durrani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Durrani's Office Locations
Houston Office1631 North Loop W Ste 490, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 862-6169
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Initially I was a little unsure about making first time appt w/Dr Durrani. This because I looked Mem'l ObGyn up online to see reviews & a couple were negative, I.e. long wait times, rude uncaring offc staff. Because it was convenient I went ahead with a visit. To my surprise it was the most pleasant Dr visit i've had In a long time. Offc was clean, friendly professn'l staff, wait time less than 5 min. THEN the Dr was amazing, kind, patient answd ques, I loved her! As prom quick cb w/results!
About Dr. Neelofer Durrani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrani has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrani.
