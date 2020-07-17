See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Rush Memory Clinic in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations

    Rush Memory Clinic
    600 S Paulina St Ste 130, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Functional Movement Screening
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Functional Movement Screening
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Aggarwal specializes in nutritional neurology and is very helpful in areas of food and diverse activities that can be very helpful to a patient with cognitive impairment.
Patricia Terry — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1154450799
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

