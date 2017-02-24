See All Neurologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD

Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Reddy works at Neelupalli Bojji Reddy MD PA in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tension Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neelupalli Bojji Reddy MD PA
    715 S Shamrock Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 420-2108
  2. 2
    University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital
    501 S Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UM Harford Memorial Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639230980
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Pa
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Pa
    Residency
    Internship
    • Trenton Affli Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.