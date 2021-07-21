Overview of Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD

Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Sandhu works at Spine Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.