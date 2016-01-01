See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. Neely Wade, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neely Wade, MD

Dr. Neely Wade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wade works at Adena OBGYN in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wade's Office Locations

    4439 State Route 159 Ste 120, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-7201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Neely Wade, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 2023 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023032695
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
