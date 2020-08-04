Dr. Neema Bayran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neema Bayran, MD
Overview of Dr. Neema Bayran, MD
Dr. Neema Bayran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Bayran works at
Dr. Bayran's Office Locations
Parkview Orthopaedic Group7600 W College Dr Ste 3, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Dr. Bayran for an injection for lower back pain. Entire staff was great, extremely professional and very courteous. Thank you.
About Dr. Neema Bayran, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian, Romanian and Spanish
- 1780611756
Education & Certifications
- University Illinois Hospital
- University Il College Of Med
- University IL Med Ctr
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Universitate Of Timisoara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayran has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bayran speaks Persian, Romanian and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.