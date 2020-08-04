See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Neema Bayran, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neema Bayran, MD

Dr. Neema Bayran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Dr. Bayran works at Parkview Orthopaedic Group in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bayran's Office Locations

    Parkview Orthopaedic Group
    7600 W College Dr Ste 3, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 361-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 04, 2020
    Visited Dr. Bayran for an injection for lower back pain. Entire staff was great, extremely professional and very courteous. Thank you.
    John O'Malley — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Neema Bayran, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Persian, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1780611756
    Education & Certifications

    • University Illinois Hospital
    • University Il College Of Med
    • University IL Med Ctr
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    • Universitate Of Timisoara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neema Bayran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bayran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bayran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bayran works at Parkview Orthopaedic Group in Palos Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bayran’s profile.

    Dr. Bayran has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bayran speaks Persian, Romanian and Spanish.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

