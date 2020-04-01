Dr. Neema Heivand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heivand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neema Heivand, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neema Heivand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 601-7335
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I Had a video visit during COVID 19 outbreak While i was experiencing for cough/chest discomfort, body ache, and headache and very low fever... not knowing what was the cause of my symptoms i was very concerned with the virus outbreak and connection with my symptoms... however , i must say that Dr Heivand had an extremely Calm demeanor... he carefully listened to all my symptoms and the progress of symptoms... assessing the severity of my condition ... then he checked my lab reports and past history and gave me a sound advice that was doable and gave me a plan of action if my symptoms got worse... during this time he was extremely patient , thorough with fact checking , assessing the severity and Avenues of action, and giving a sound advice.... he was very successful in helping me gaining confidence and empowering me during this virus outbreak time.... i appreciate doctors like him. Thanks again for all he does.
- English
- 1952667040
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
