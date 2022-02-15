Overview

Dr. Neena Uppal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Uppal works at Grand Medical Associates in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.