Dr. Neeoo Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neeoo Chin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Neeoo W Chin MD7671 TYLERS PLACE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 326-4300
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can't say enough about Dr. Chin and his wonderful staff! After years of struggling with infertility and Dr.s who wouldn't listen to me, I was referred to Dr. Chin. He is kind, compassionate, and actually listened to my concerns. His staff is friendly and quick to respond to any questions or concerns you have, and everyone makes you feel welcome. I am happy to say that I am currently 12 weeks pregnant, and my husband and I are forever grateful to him for helping make our dream a reality.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Ohio State University
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin speaks Cantonese.
300 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
