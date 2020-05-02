See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Chester, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Neeoo Chin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (300)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neeoo Chin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.

Dr. Chin works at Fertility Wellness Institute of Ohio in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neeoo W Chin MD
    7671 TYLERS PLACE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 326-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 300 ratings
    Patient Ratings (300)
    5 Star
    (292)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 02, 2020
    I can't say enough about Dr. Chin and his wonderful staff! After years of struggling with infertility and Dr.s who wouldn't listen to me, I was referred to Dr. Chin. He is kind, compassionate, and actually listened to my concerns. His staff is friendly and quick to respond to any questions or concerns you have, and everyone makes you feel welcome. I am happy to say that I am currently 12 weeks pregnant, and my husband and I are forever grateful to him for helping make our dream a reality.
    Emilee R — May 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Neeoo Chin, MD
    About Dr. Neeoo Chin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1629161252
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeoo Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chin works at Fertility Wellness Institute of Ohio in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dr. Chin’s profile.

    300 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

