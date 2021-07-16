See All Dermatopathologists in Hudson, OH
Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD

Dermatopathology
3.6 (106)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Hudson, OH. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Agarwal-Antal works at Hudson Dermatology in Hudson, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Dermatology
    1325 Corporate Dr Ste A, Hudson, OH 44236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 650-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Granuloma of Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Cold Sore
Granuloma of Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Cold Sore

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Granuloma of Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Cold Sore
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Reaction
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Jul 16, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Agarwal Antal for several years. She is very thorough and knowledgeable. I trust her completely.
    — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811950751
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Utah
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal-Antal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal-Antal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal-Antal works at Hudson Dermatology in Hudson, OH. View the full address on Dr. Agarwal-Antal’s profile.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal-Antal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal-Antal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal-Antal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal-Antal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

