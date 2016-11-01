Dr. Neera Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neera Chhabra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
WK Center For Pediatrics - South2518 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Where to begin,I moved back to Shreveport in 2013. My daughter was 6 then,was given Dr.Chhbra's name set up an appointment.We all fell in love with the staff & Doc.EVERYONE GOES ABOVE & BEYOND!!! I tell everyone to go see them,ALWAYS FRIENDLY,HELPFUL&CARING..MOTHERS & CHILDREN NEED WONDERFUL PEOPLE IN THEIR LIVES.THANK YOU LADIES FOR BEING AWESOME,GREAT &WONDERFUL!!! GOD BLESS YOU.THANKS FOR LETTING SAMI& I BE A PART OF YOUR FAMILY.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1134164734
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- T C Thompson Chldns Hosp-U Tenn
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Pediatrics
