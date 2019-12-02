Overview

Dr. Neera Grover, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barstow Community Hospital, Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Grover works at Desert Valley Medical Center in Victorville, CA with other offices in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Esophageal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.