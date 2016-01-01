See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Neera Gupta, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neera Gupta, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Presbyterian Hospital
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4463
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder Scan
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Gallbladder Scan
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Designed Clinical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Feeding Assessment Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Growth Failure Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Neera Gupta, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508881566
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Francisco Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    • Floating Hospital for children at Tufts Medical Center
    • Floating Hospital for children at Tufts Medical Center
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neera Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

