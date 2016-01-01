Dr. Neera Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neera Gupta, MD
Dr. Neera Gupta, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York Presbyterian Hospital505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508881566
- University of California San Francisco Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- Floating Hospital for children at Tufts Medical Center
- Floating Hospital for children at Tufts Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
