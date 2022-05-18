Dr. Neeraj Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Arora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Coppell, TX. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 722 S Denton Tap Rd, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (972) 393-1200
-
2
Heartcare MD PA1600 W College St Ste 620, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 310-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
I am in the medical field and am very fussy about who treats me or my family. Dr. Arora was on call when I came in and immediately put me at ease. I did not have to continue to see him but I did. His professionalism and awesome bedside manner made me change cardiologists. A top choice in DFW for cardiologists!
About Dr. Neeraj Arora, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1932190956
Education & Certifications
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.